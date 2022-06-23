The Ministry of Housing and Local Government in a statement said the guidelines developed by the Works Ministry were aimed at reducing the risk of landslides in critical public infrastructure areas such as roads, dams, telecommunications and public buildings. — Picture by Farhan Najib

PUTRAJAYA, June 23 — The Guidelines for Landslide Risk Assessment and Risk Index in Critical Public Infrastructure in Malaysia will be adopted as a guide for the government and developers to plan local development more efficiently.

The guidelines were approved at the 79th National Council for Local Government (MNKT) meeting chaired by Senior Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, which was also attended by Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican and Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim here today.

The Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) in a statement said the guidelines developed by the Works Ministry were aimed at reducing the risk of landslides in critical public infrastructure areas such as roads, dams, telecommunications and public buildings.

“These guidelines are additional documents related to the risk map index that need to be read together with the guidelines and other slope management documents that are already in use at the federal, state or local government levels,” according to KPKT.

KPKT said the meeting also took note of the successful implementation of the Agile Regulation initiative, which is the “express” issuance of construction permits to boost state productivity as implemented in Kedah through cooperation with Kulim Municipal Council and Malaysian Productivity Corporation.

The meeting also took note of the solid waste management transformation plan moving towards a cyclical economy which is being implemented by KPKT to ensure a more sustainable solid waste management throughout the country, according to the statement.

MNKT is a consultative medium for the formulation of policies related to local government affairs between the federal government and the state government in accordance with Article 95A of the Federal Constitution.

Policy decisions and matters discussed in the MNKT will be brought to the attention of the state governments before being implemented at the local government level. — Bernama