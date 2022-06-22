KUALA LUMPUR, Jun 22 — Over 20,000 job offers await applicants at the Barisan Nasional (BN) Youth Job Fair 2022 at the World Trade Centre (WTC), which begins this Friday (June 24) until Sunday (June 26), said Umno Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki.

In a press conference after adjourning the Umno Youth Exco Meeting at Menara Dato’ Onn, Asyraf said that it is important for Umno Youth to be the bridge between government initiatives, as well as the private sector, to showcase vacancies available and bring youths back into the workforce post Covid-19

“This time, we feel that in this post-pandemic transition, it is important for us to be a bridge to the various government initiatives, as well as the private sector, and to open up a wide space for them to offer their positions and jobs.

“It does not matter if the candidate only has SPM certification or higher education, because opportunities will be wide. We even have opportunities to be tutors, researchers, or lecturers at MAHSA or Open University,” he said.

He said this is an initiative involving over 300 government agencies and private corporations, among them are OUM, Bousted, Malaysian Resources Corporation (MRCB), MARA, DRB Hicom and others.

“Even companies like McDonalds and Coffee Bean will be offering job opportunities at the Job Fair. We want to tell the youth out there that the opportunities offered up are not meant for certain groups.

“There is a perception that this job fair is for those either in a certain field, or holding a degree. That is not true. Our intentions were to provide a wide scope of opportunities,” he said.

He then reminded those attending the event to dress appropriately because on-the-spot interviews will also be available during the three-day event.

“Come as early as possible. It’ll be first come first serve. But we are positive because there are between 20,000 to 50,000 job opportunities available.

“We will also have a resume clinic to help the youths prepare a good resume, as well as lectures from professionals from different industries to help youths understand what actually goes down if they choose that path,” he said.