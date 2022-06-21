ALOR SETAR, June 21 — The number of flood evacuees housed at the temporary relief centre (PPS) in Bandar Baharu district near Kulim has increased to 26 people from six families as of 8 am today, compared with 18 people from four families reported last night.

Bandar Baharu District Disaster Management Committee spokesman Lt (PA) Abdul Rahim Khairuddin said all the victims from Mukim Selama were housed at PPS Dewan Keda Sungai Tengas, which was opened at 8pm yesterday.

In total, 17 houses were flooded, and some 26 people from six families were evacuated to the PPS, he said in a statement today.

A heavy downpour lasting more than two hours from 2pm caused a river to burst its banks and inundated several houses in Mukim Selama, Mukim Relau, and Mukim Sungai Batu in flood waters.

Abdul Rahim, who is also the Bandar Baharu district Malaysia Civil Defence Force (APM) officer, said, however, no PPS was opened at Mukim Relau and Mukim Sungai Batu as the water has receded.

“The rain stopped at Mukim Relau, Mukim Selama, and Mukim Sungai Batu. The water has started to recede around the housing area too,” he added. — Bernama