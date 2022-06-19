Sultan of Kedah Al Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah and Sultanah of Kedah Sultanah Maliha Almarhum Tengku Ariff leaving after the royal honours investiture ceremony held in conjunction with His Majesty's Birthday Celebration, in Alor Star, June 19, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob congratulated the Sultan of Kedah, Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah, on the ruler’s 80th official birthday celebration, today.

“I pray for Duli Yang Maha Mulia Tuanku and Duli Yang Maha Mulia Tuanku Sultanah Maliha Binti Almarhum Tengku Ariff to be blessed with long life.

“May Allah SWT shower Your Highness’ sovereignty with blessings. Ampun Tuanku,” Ismail Sabri said in a posting uploaded on his official Facebook page.

In conjunction with Sultan Sallehuddin’s official birthday celebration this year, a total of 62 individuals received state awards, honours and medals. — Bernama pic