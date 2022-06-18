Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob delivering a speech at the Key Handover Ceremony to 200 owners of the Sky Awani 3 Residence in Setapak, June 18, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 — A total of 67,944 residential units under the Residensi Wilayah Keluarga Malaysia involving 104 projects in the Federal Territories have received construction approval as of May this year, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Of the total, he said 97 projects were in Kuala Lumpur, three in Putrajaya and four in Labuan.

He said this at the handing over of house keys to the owners of the Residensi SkyAwani 3 units here today. Also present was Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shahidan Kassim.

The project, built by SkyWorld, offers 1,905 residential units with built-ups of 800 square feet (three bedrooms and two bathrooms) at a price of RM300,000 per unit.

Ismail Sabri expressed his gratitude to the Ministry of Federal Territories for its efforts to provide affordable housing, especially to the B40 and M40 groups and welcomed the commitment of the developer in helping to realise the government's aspiration to provide affordable housing especially for city dwellers.

The Prime Minister said the government would always ensure that houses offered to Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) met current needs as well as comfortable, affordable, in conducive, practical and family-friendly environments in line with the vision of One Family, One House.

“Therefore, the government through the 12th Malaysia Plan and the National Affordable Housing Council (MPMMN) has outlined immediate and long-term measures to realise that aspiration.

“The Ministry of Housing and Local Government has also introduced the Home Ownership Programme or HOPE to see a more comprehensive ecosystem in the provision of housing, housing financing and programmes that can help Keluarga Malaysia to own their own homes," he said.

To help low-income city dwellers, he said the Federal Territories Ministry had also introduced a new programme, namely houses for rent as transit known as Council Home with a construction target of 5,000 units within five years between this year and 2027.

"This is to help the low-income B40 group to rent before being able to buy their own house," he said.

At the event, Ismail Sabri also witnessed the presentation of the Malaysia Book of Records certificate to SkyWorld for its 'Highest Residential SkyBridge in Malaysia’.

SkyBridge, which stands 170.55 metres above ground level, is located on the 52 levels of Residensi SkyAwani 3's facilities floor.

SkyWorld has so far sold 6,236 residential units of the Residensi Wilayah Keluarga Malaysia under the SkyAwani 1 to 5 projects. — Bernama