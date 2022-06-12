TAPAH, June 12 ― The Ministry of Human Resources will introduce a new system ― an identity card by sector ― to address the problem of foreign workers in the country who are reported to have switched to other sectors arbitrarily.

Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan said the high demand in the plantation sector, following the increase in oil palm prices, caused plantation owners to be willing to pay more, resulting in workers who switched to the sector.

“This has caused some workers to switch to the sector so now we are trying to resolve this problem,” he said when met by reporters after officiating the Perak Jaminkerja Keluarga Malaysia Career Carnival 2022 at the Tapah Youth and Sports Complex here today.

He said the introduction of the identity card system according to the sector would also ensure that no employer misused employee registration.

“Another problem I see is that the levy rate for the agricultural sector is cheaper, that many employers even those in different sectors, bring in foreign workers through the agricultural channel because it is cheaper.

“By introducing the identity card system according to the sector, we can address this issue and it will also facilitate the enforcement of the authorities, especially the Immigration Department and the Royal Malaysia Police,” he said.

On Friday, Senior Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof was reported to have said that the increase in palm oil prices in the plantation sector had attracted workers from other sectors and affected the construction sector after their workers moved to the plantation sector.

Fadillah was reported to have said that the effect of the labour shortage in the construction sector could be seen as there were projects that have been delayed in completion, including the Pan Borneo Highway project.

Meanwhile, Saravanan said he was confident that the issue of delays in the entry of foreign workers into the country would be resolved by the end of this month and employers were asked to be patient while waiting for the time-consuming process of hiring foreign workers.

“I am worried that many do not understand the process of hiring foreign workers. After the reopening of the country’s borders on April 1, only then employers can start applying, to be processed,” he said.

Earlier, on the Perak Jaminkerja Keluarga Malaysia Career Carnival which was held for two days starting yesterday, he said a total of 8,615 vacancies were offered and a total of 374 individuals were interviewed as of yesterday afternoon.

“Of that number, 53 jobseekers successfully secured jobs and 140 people managed to advance to the second round of interviews, with 32 employers at this carnival,” he said. ― Bernama