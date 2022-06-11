Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad and Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan at the groundbreaking ceremony for Socso’s National Neuro-Robotics and Cybernics Centre at Bandar Meru Raya in Ipoh June 11, 2022. — Bernama pic

IPOH, June 11 — A total of RM654 million has been allocated for the construction of the Social Security Organisation’s (Socso) National Neuro-Robotics and Cybernics Centre, a modern landmark and a new revolution in workers’ recovery and rehabilitation services.

Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan said the cost of the project, covering over 37 hectares in Bandar Meru Raya here and targeted for completion end 2024, increased from an initial RM500 million following the hike in cement and iron prices.

“The construction of this second rehabilitation centre is an initiative of the Human Resources Ministry through Socso to provide better quality recovery and rehabilitation services to employees, besides helping to expand these services to the public, especially in the Northern Zone.

“Since 2014, about 35 per cent of the total cases of workers registering with the Socso Tun Abdul Razak Rehabilitation Centre in Melaka are from the Northern Zone,” he told a media conference at the complex’s groundbreaking ceremony at Bandar Meru Raya here today. Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad was also in attendance.

He said the international-standard complex would accommodate up to 700 patients at a time and would focus on holistic medical and vocational rehabilitation based on the whole life-cycle rehabilitation concept.

In addition, he said the health complex would also serve as a sophisticated Centre of Excellence for the Rehabilitation and Return To Work Programme, not only locally, but also at the Southeast Asian and global level.

Saravanan said the project’s construction will be monitored by the Sultan of Perak and the Mentri Besar, and that the ministry was now looking into building another centre in the East Coast region for the services to be expanded to other regions.

Saarani, meanwhile, said the state government welcomed the centre, equipped with the latest robotic technology facilities such as neuro-robotics treatment and Cybernics from Japan which would enable workers with disabilities due to accidents or illnesses to be assisted through physical and vocational rehabilitation and eventually re-enter the workforce.

“The operation of this rehabilitation centre will also intensify domestic tourism activities and boost Perak’s potential as one of the top locations of choice for the health tourism industry in Malaysia, in line with the Perak Structural Plan 2040 and the state government’s preparations for Visit Perak Year in 2025.

“Almost 400 permanent job opportunities will be created to handle services and facilities at this centre and even create opportunities for employees to build careers in the high-tech healthcare industry,” he said. — Bernama