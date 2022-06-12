Aminuddin said worshippers were no longer required to bring their own prayer mat and activities such as takmir classes, lectures, tazkirah and talks would also be allowed without physical distancing. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SEREMBAN, June 12 ― Congregational prayers without physical distancing will be allowed in mosques and suraus from tomorrow in Negri Sembilan.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said worshippers were no longer required to bring their own prayer mat and activities such as takmir classes, lectures, tazkirah and talks would also be allowed without physical distancing.

“However, worshippers are still required to wear a face mask properly as long as they are in the closed space of the mosque and surau,” he said in a Facebook posting today.

Meanwhile, Aminuddin said the Aidiladha sacrificial ritual would also be allowed to be performed this year at mosques and suraus throughout the state.

Applicants or organisers need to apply through the [email protected] system at http://equrbans.jheains.my from 2 pm tomorrow to 4pm on July 3, he said. ― Bernama