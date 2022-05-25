According to State Health, Environment, Cooperative and Consumerism Committee chairman S. Veerapan, Negri Sembilan recorded a total of 2,876 cases of the hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) since January this year. ― AFP pic

SEREMBAN, May 25 ― Negri Sembilan recorded a total of 2,876 cases of the hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) since January this year until yesterday, said State Health, Environment, Cooperative and Consumerism Committee chairman S. Veerapan.

He attributed the large number of HFMD cases reported this year in the state to the reopening of the education sector and public places.

The highest number of cases was recorded during the 20th epidemiological week (May 15 to 21), which was 989 cases, an increase of three-folds from the previous week, he said in a statement today.

On the total cases recorded so far this year, he said, Seremban recorded the highest, with 1,643 cases, followed by Port Dickson (353), Jempol (298), Rembau (265), Tampin (131), Kuala Pilah (116) and Jelebu (70). He said there were still 16 HFMD epidemic still active in the state, out of the total 46, with nine in Jempol, Seremban (three), Port Dickson (two) and one each in Rembau and Jelebu.

Of the total 46 HFMD epidemic reported in the state, he said 32 of them or 69.9 per cent involved kindergartens and child-care centres, with 11 of them still ordered to remain close.

He advised parents or guardians to constantly monitor their children and not send the children to school or kindergarten if they had symptoms of HFMD such as fever, ulcers in the mouth or blisters on the hands or feet. ― Bernama