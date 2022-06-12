GEORGE TOWN, June 12 — The Penang Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) said that there was no chicken egg crisis in the state, as was reported by a newspaper two days ago.

Its deputy director, A. Mogan, said that, based on surveys and information obtained from breeders and wholesalers, most of them said that the stock or supply of chicken eggs was stable in Penang.

“From Jan 1 to today, the state KPDNHEP has not received any complaints from traders or consumers regarding chicken egg shortage in the state.

“However, due to the school holidays, the demand for chicken eggs is quite high, and we will always monitor the price of eggs under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011, to ensure that there is no unreasonable profit taking by any party” he said in a statement today.

Commenting further, Mogan, who is also the state KPDNHEP enforcement chief, said that consumers are welcome to lodge a complaint if there is a problem regarding the price of eggs.

“During the enforcement period of the maximum wholesale and retail price, from June 6 to 30, grade A chicken eggs (weighing between 65 grammes (g) to 69.9 g) wholesale price is RM0.41 while the retail price is RM0.43 each; grade B chicken eggs (weighing between 60 g to 64.9 g) wholesale price is RM0.39 each while the retail price is RM0.41 each.

“Grade C chicken eggs (weighing between 55 g to 59.9 g) the wholesale price is at RM0.37 each while the retail price is RM0.39 each. Traders must comply with the price that has been set,” he said. — Bernama