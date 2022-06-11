Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, speaks at the launch of 'The Malays: Pathfinders And Trailblazers' book at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur June 11, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — Malaysia must aim to maintain the values that have brought post-independence prosperity to all its communities despite the challenges it faced, said the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah.

Speaking at the launch of The Malays: Pathfinders And Trailblazers book at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur today, he said Malaysia must champion and remain an exemplar of multiculturalism.

“Globally, we are currently facing three severe and overlapping crises — the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine and a growing food crisis. These combined challenges are forcing countries to rethink globalisation.

Sultan Nazrin said the pandemic had greatly reduced contact between nations, companies and people, and global supply chains were faltering, global economic growth was contracting, and energy and food prices were soaring.

“... but as this book informs us, for many centuries the lands of the Malay archipelago have been open to flows of trade, capital, labour and ideas, and it is this very openness to foreign influences that has shaped who we are and helped to make us successful,” said Sultan Nazrin.

Speaking of the book, written by Orang Kaya Kaya Seri Agar Diraja and former Perak Mentri Besar Tan Sri Ramli Ngah Talib, Sultan Nazrin said one of its aims, according to the author, was to instill in Malays a greater sense of pride in their own ‘epoch-making’ history, and it could also serve to rebalance the understanding of their own history.

“The book achieves these goals admirably, and I want to commend the author on this substantial and important work.

“By reading it, we cannot fail to become far better informed about our own shared culture and history as inhabitants of this archipelago,” he said.

Sultan Nazrin said the book shared thoughts on matters which could help Malays to visit their own history.

His Highness said codified knowledge which was published could be widely circulated and become a valuable source of reference for historical materials for the benefit of future generations.

Sultan Nazrin said there was a treasure trove of tacit knowledge of the race that, if left unrecorded, would disappear together with the passing of the owners of the knowledge.

His Highness said since he was installed as the Raja Muda of Perak on April 15, 1987 and subsequently the Regent of Perak, the author of the book, who was then the Perak Mentri Besar, had offered him plenty of advice regarding the governance of the state.

“Until today, in his capacity as the Orang Kaya Kaya Seri Agar Diraja and also a member of the Dewan Negara Perak (Perak Royal Council), he has continued to play his role in offering advice to ensure the sanctity and sovereignty of the throne is preserved.

“His experience, thoughts and interpretations can now benefit a wider audience through the publication of this piece of work,” Sultan Nazrin said. — Bernama