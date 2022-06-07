SUNGAI PETANI, June 7 — The Rural Development Ministry (KPLB) is optimistic about addressing the food security issues faced by the people via measures to further strengthen the livestock industry through the Rubber Industry Smallholders Development Authority (Risda) and Felcra Berhad.

Its Deputy Minister I, Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad said Risda and Felcra are responsible for implementing a project to expand poultry and cattle farms to ensure the food supply from the RM80 million allocation to the ministry will be channelled.

In this regard, he said KPLB gave an assurance to ensure that the poultry and cattle breeding project will be implemented efficiently and effectively so that the ministry could achieve its objectives.

“KPLB’s allocation of RM60 million will be channelled to Felcra for the expansion of the cattle farms while RM20 million is for Risda to expand poultry farms. We are targeting 10,000 cows a year and 600,000 chickens within 35 days.

“We know we cannot cover all, but at least we can help in terms of food security through Felcra and Risda’s efforts. We have started and launched this project with a poultry farm in Rompin (recently),” he said.

Abdul Rahman said this after the Warung Desa [email protected] Kuala Muda District Assistance and Delivery Programme at the Tepi Sungai Kedah Regional Development Authority (KEDA) hall in Kota Kuala Muda near here today.

Abdul Rahman was asked about the ministry’s plans in efforts to help the government to ensure the food security crisis could be resolved as best as possible.

Apart from this, in a media report yesterday Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah said the food security crisis must be addressed immediately, especially in a world facing various crises at this time.

In the report, His Majesty also ordered a long-term plan to be drawn up to strengthen food security and ensure the cost of living is at an appropriate level.

Meanwhile, on the Warung Desa, Abdul Rahman said 135 people had benefitted from the assistance nationwide from the total target of 950 participants for the Income Enhancement Programme (PPP).

For the record, PPP is one of KPLB’s programmes to improve the well-being of rural people to increase income and lift the community out of poverty by targeting the B40 category low-income group living in rural areas.

PPP assistance is provided in various forms including machinery equipment, premises, workshops and retail space, raw materials, start-up operating costs, project pre-implementation training as well as guidance. — Bernama