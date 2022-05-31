Bella’s case went viral on social media last year when a woman claimed that the teenager was scalded by hot water and was tied while under the care of Rumah Bonda, a welfare home.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 — Identification by a prosecution witness of an alleged abused victim — a teenage girl with Down syndrome known as Bella — was postponed today as she was unwell and could not attend court proceeding.

Fifth prosecution witness Yasmin Nahar Mahmood was scheduled to be called to identify the girl today.

This was informed by deputy public prosecutor Nor Azizah Mohamad when the court broke for recess today.

She said the matter would be rescheduled for the girl to appear in court on a date to be fixed later.

“Bella and a few other inmates at Rumah Bonda are supposed to be in court today, but because she is not well, the identification has to be postponed,” she said.

However, she said, the proceeding before Sessions Court judge Izralizam Sanusi would continue with re-examination by the prosecution against Yasmin Nahar, 19, also an occupant at Rumah Bonda.

Bella’s case went viral on social media last year when a woman claimed that the teenager was scalded by hot water and was tied while under the care of Rumah Bonda, a welfare home.

Following which, Rumah Bonda founder Siti Bainun Ahd Razali was charged with two counts of neglecting and abusing the teenage girl, causing the victim to suffer physical and emotional injuries.

The offences were allegedly committed at a condominium in Wangsa Maju, here, between February and June 2021, under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 which carries a jail sentence of up to 20 years or a fine of RM50,000 or both, upon conviction. — Bernama