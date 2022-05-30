In a statement today, RMAF said its aircraft would be conducting rehearsals for the RMAF 64th anniversary parade to be held on Wednesday at the Subang Air Base. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 30 — The public has been advised not to panic on seeing Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) aircraft flying at low altitude over certain areas in the Klang Valley.

In a statement today, RMAF said its aircraft would be conducting rehearsals for the RMAF 64th anniversary parade to be held on Wednesday at the Subang Air Base.

“During the exercise, RMAF aircraft will perform low-level and tactical flights as rehearsal for capability demonstration,” it said.

The RMAF has been making preparations for the parade, which includes a fly-past by RMAF aircraft. — Bernama