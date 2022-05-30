The Saudi Arabian government has yet to give a decision on the appeal by Malaysia for an additional 5,000 Haj quota for this year’s Haj season. — Saudi Ministry of Media/Handout via Reuters

BALING, May 30 — The Saudi Arabian government has yet to give a decision on the appeal by Malaysia for an additional 5,000 Haj quota for this year’s Haj season, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Idris Ahmad.

As such, he said the number of Haj pilgrims from this country would remain at 14,306 people this year.

“So far we have not received any response to our appeal on the additional quota ... but the number of applications for the Haj pilgrimage has reached 50,000.

“The additional quota we have requested is small compared to the 50,000 who have applied, but should it be granted, it is up to the Tabung Haji management to select those who should be given a place,” he told Bernama when met at Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah International Islamic University (UniSHAMS) convocation ceremony at Kuala Ketil main campus near here today.

Meanwhile, Idris said a total of 1,428 UniSHAMS graduates received their scrolls today after the 2020 convocation ceremony was postponed following the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

“I am proud of the students’ achievements ...the finance and accounting courses offered at UniSHAMS are in line with industry needs.

“Those who are graduates in shariah knowledge, Quran and Arabic language studies, can use their qualification as foundation and added value to help them explore other fields such as business,” he added. — Bernama