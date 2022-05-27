Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin will not be attending the launch of GRS tomorrow. — Borneo Post pic

KOTA KINABALU, May 27 — Sabah Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin will not be attending the launch of Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) tomorrow (May 28).

“I am not able to attend the event.

“Firstly, I am not part of GRS.” Secondly, Bung, who is the Deputy Chief Minister cum Sabah Works Minister, said he has to officiate at the groundbreaking ceremony of Jalan Sinaron-Tongod, which he said was important to him.

“Let the GRS leaders handle their own affairs, and we manage our own,” he said when asked by the media after launching the construction of Sabah Ports Authority (LPPS) headquarters and commercial centre (The Cove) through a joint venture between LPPS and Deevin Development Sdn Bhd here on Friday.

GRS will be officially launched at Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) today at 10am.

The launching of GRS is timely as it is in line with the needs of the rakyat in Sabah.

Bersatu Sabah information chief Khairul Firdaus Akbar Khan said GRS is an entity that exists in accordance with the norms of the state and is able to bring success to the people of Sabah.

“The launch of GRS is timely and in line with the current situation needed by the people of Sabah. GRS is a form of leadership that exists in the future and the present, and it encompasses leadership from all over the state,” he said.

Khairul Firdaus in a statement said that GRS is seen to be able to continue the survival, stability and prosperity of Sabah, as well as able to generate more reforms.

“GRS stands on a solid foundation and by this, I mean are the components that are together in GRS, where cooperation is formed and nurtured to realize the main focus on the stability and prosperity of the state of Sabah.

“I am confident that the efforts and cooperation formed, from various backgrounds and the pillars of this struggle, will yield results that have a big impact, especially on the development of Sabah and achieve the dream of Sabah Maju Jaya,” he added.

In the meantime, Khairul Firdaus called on all parties to continue to play a role in maintaining all harmony and universal prosperity in the state of Sabah.

“We live together, in harmony as a family, together regardless of religion and race. Let us maintain this harmony forever, because this is our uniqueness, this is our identity in Sabah, we are diverse, but we remain one,” he said. — Borneo Post