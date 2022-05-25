File picture of Armin Zaharin Ahmad Zambri, the former husband of singer Ziana Zain, at the Shah Alam Magistrates’ Court on March 8, 2018. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, May 25 — The former husband of renown singer Ziana Zain, Armin Zaharin Ahmad Zambri had his jail sentence set aside after the High Court fined him RM8,000 for caning his son on the hand four years ago.

Judge Hasbullah Adam allowed the appeal of Armin Zaharin, 57 to set aside the eight months jail sentence meted out by the Shah Alam Magistrate’s Court on September 28 2020.

Hasbullah replaced the jail sentence with a fine and ordered the former steward to be jailed six months instead if he fails to pay the fine. Armin Zaharin paid the fine.

The court however threw out Armin Zaharin’s appeal to set aside his conviction under Section 323 of the Penal Code.

Hasbullah also advised Armin Zaharin to take the incident as a lesson.

“I hope this would be a lesson to control yourself. Whatever occurred, the ties between the father and son could be not be severed,” said Hasbullah.

Deputy public prosecutor Shukor Abu Bakar was the respondent while counsel Amir Farid Mohd Nawawi as well as Danish Manoharan represented Armin Zaharin as the appellant.

Magistrate Sabreena Bakar @ Bahari sentenced Armin to eight months in jail after finding him guilty of deliberately causing wounds and swells on the hand of his nine-year-old son with a cane in the house at Denai Alam here between 8pm and 10.30pm on February 24, 2018.

The father of four was charged under Section 323 of the Penal Code which provides for a maximum of one year’s jail or fine RM2,000 or both.

Sabreena however allowed the postponement of punishment on Armand Zaharin until his appeal is completed but raised his bail from RM5,000 to RM8,000.

Armin Zaharin was arrested on March 2, 2018 after Ziana or real name Siti Roziana Zin, lodged a police report on February 27, 2018.

Ziana, who is popular with the song Madah Berhelah and Armin Zaharin, were legally divorced in the Shah Alam Syariah Subordinate Court on July 12, 2018.

The couple married on May 9, 1998 and have three sons and a daughter. — Bernama