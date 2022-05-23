Fresh chicken is seen on sale at a supermarket in Shah Alam May 22,2022. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

JOHOR BARU, May 23 —The supply of chicken in the state is sufficient though the quality is limited in several locations, said Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) Johor branch director, Mohd Hairul Anuar Bohro.

He said the situation was constantly being monitored and complaints over increase in chicken price were being looked into.

“As of today, we have received 33 complaints on increase in prices and supply of chicken and they have been investigated for action to be taken under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act (AKHAP) 2011,” he said in a statement here today.

Mohd Hairul Anuar said KPDNHEP Johor had conducted 4,487 inspections covering 4,321 checks at the retail level and the rest at the wholesaler and producer level since February 5, when the Maximum Price Control Scheme on chicken and eggs was implemented. “A total of 121 cases were recorded under AKHAP 2011 involving RM 101,300 in compounds,” he said.

Inspections have been beefed up with enforcement personnel deployed at the main locations, especially wet markets, farmers’ markets and supermarkets where chickens are being sold, he added. — Bernama