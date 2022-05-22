Perak Opposition leader and constitutional law expert Abdul Aziz Bari speaks to the press at the State Secretariat Building in Ipoh October 26, 2020. - Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 — Perak Opposition leader Abdul Aziz Bari wants to take on former Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu in the upcoming 15th General Elections (GE15) for the latter’s Tambun parliamentary seat.

He claimed that Faizal, better known as Peja, had not done much for the area.

Abdul Aziz told online news portal Malaysiakini that he could contribute more to the area’s development moving forward.

“To be honest, I don’t think he has done much on the ground. I can’t see where the allocation to run the constituency is going.

“This is not personal with Peja, just that I am holding a seat close to him (Tebang Tinggi) and have been working in the area, with schools, environmental groups, and so on. I believe there are some areas where I can contribute. It will definitely be a three-cornered fight with Barisan Nasional and Perikatan Nasional,” he was quoted saying.

Aziz is currently a member of DAP following stints with PKR where he contested the 2013 Sabak Bernam seat.

He insisted that DAP was a party that is evolving and that more Malays should join them.

“The party has evolved this way because of the need to champion certain issues which are of no interest to other parties, especially the Malay parties. DAP is making some adjustments, but it’s still happening slowly.

“While I joined the party by coincidence, I consider myself part of the team. Despite what some say, I think it plays a viable role in politics, and more Malays should join,” he reportedly said.