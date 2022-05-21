Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah (third left) posing with the people at the Kota Tampan Assemblyman’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri Celebration at the MARA High Skills College, Lenggong, May 21, 2022. — Bernama pic

LENGGONG, May 21 — The Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah today attended an Aidilfitri celebration hosted by Kota Tampan Assemblyman Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad, who is also Perak Menteri Besar, at the MARA High Skills College here.

His Highness was accompanied by the Raja Permaisuri of Perak Tuanku Zara Salim, Raja Muda of Perak Raja Jaafar Raja Muda Musa, Raja Puan Besar of Perak Raja Nazhatul Shima Idris Shah, Raja DiHilir of Perak Raja Iskandar Dzulkarnain Idris Shah and Raja Puan Muda of Perak Tunku Soraya Abdul Halim Shah.

Sultan Nazrin, who arrived at the venue at about noon was greeted by Saarani. The event, which started at about 9.30 am was attended by about 10,000 guests from various races, who were served with a wide spread of traditional dishes series, including lemang, ketupat and rendang ayam.

Meanwhile, Saarani, in his speech, said the Covid-19 pandemic brought great wisdom to the people in that only with consensus and the spirit of togetherness, could they overcome any trials and challenges.

"Following the transition to the endemic phase since April 1, citizens, especially Muslims, could re-establish the ambience of Aidilfitri by reviving the tradition of visiting and holding open houses after the two-year constraints due to the Covid-19 pandemic," he said. — Bernama