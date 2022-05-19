HANOI, May 19 — The young national badminton team put up a gutsy performance before going down 3-0 to Thailand in the men’s team final at the 31st SEA Games at the Bac Giang Gymnasium in the Bac Giang Province, about 140 kilometres (km) from here, today.

Malaysia’s lineup back-up shuttlers, who were excellent when they tamed fancied Singapore in the semi-finals yesterday, however, could not match the Thais and had to settle for the silver medal.

The first singles saw Jacky Kok Jing Hong being outplayed 10-21, 15-21 by Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn.

Undeterred, Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun took the court as the first doubles and gave Chaloempon Charoenkitamorn-Nanthakarn Yordphaisong a run for their money before going down 20-22, 20-22.

It was then left to Lee Shun Yang, playing as second singles, to prevent Thailand from sealing a 3-0 victory and, in the first game, he gave Malaysia a glimpse of hope when he beat Khosit Phetpradab 21-16.

Unfortunately, Shun Yang could not maintain his consistency and lost the next two games 13-21, 19-21 to allow Thailand to clinch the gold medal.

The silver medal Malaysia won today equals their achievement at the 2019 edition in the Philippines.

Beaten semi-finalists Indonesia and Singapore were awarded the bronze medal.

Meanwhile, Thailand made it a delightful double when they also won the women’s team gold medal after defeating Indonesia 3-0 today.

The bronze went to hosts Vietnam and Singapore. — Bernama