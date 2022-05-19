A health personnel holds up Covid-19 test strips indicating a positive and negative result in Seberang Jaya April 7, 2022. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, May 19 — New Covid-19 infections in Malaysia are back above the 2,000-mark today after a downward trend over the past two days, with 2,017 cases reported in the last 24 hours.

The latest number represents an increase of 320 cases compared to new infections recorded before, which was at 1,697.

According to the Health Ministry's CovidNow site, the total number of cases recorded since the start of the pandemic country now stands at 4,446,225.

Malaysia currently has 29,971 active cases. Seven people have died from the disease yesterday, with three of them dying before arriving at hospitals for treatment.

With this, the current death toll since the start of the pandemic now stands at 35,630.

A total of 2,548 patients have recovered from Covid-19 in the last 24 hour, bringing the total cumulative amount of recovery in the country to 4,417,694.

The hospitalisation rate increased from 450 to 587 in the last 24 hours.

The number of cases in intensive care units (ICU) also rose slightly from 36 to 38 while the number of ventilated patients has also increased from 17 to 20. The Klang Valley reported the highest number of daily cases with 1,272, followed by Selangor with 850 cases and Kuala Lumpur with 383 cases.

Penang recorded 145 cases, followed by Negri Sembilan (129), Perak (92), Melaka (91), Kedah (64), Johor (61), Sarawak (51), Sabah (42), Putrajaya (39), Pahang (26), Terengganu (19) and Kelantan (13).

Perlis (three) and Labuan (five) were the only states to record single-digit cases. Sabah has the highest increase in seven-day case average at 44 per cent and followed by Putrajaya (26 per cent) and KL (22 per cent).

Meanwhile, Perlis shows a 44 per cent of reduction in seven-day case average and followed by Kelantan (39 per cent) Labuan (29 per cent).

No new Covid-19 clusters were reported in the last 24 hours and the total active clusters in the country stand at 45.