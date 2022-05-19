Muhammad Khair Ma’ani, 25, pleaded guilty to the charges before judge Datuk Che Wan Zaidi Che Wan Ibrahim, who then set June 19 to hear the facts of the case before handing out the sentence. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, May 19 — A e-hailing food rider pleaded guilty in the Sessions Court here today to two counts of improper use of the network service by sending obscene images and video using the Instagram application two years ago.

Muhammad Khair Ma’ani, 25, pleaded guilty to the charges before judge Datuk Che Wan Zaidi Che Wan Ibrahim, who then set June 19 to hear the facts of the case before handing out the sentence.

Muhammad Khair was charged with using an Instagram application under the name mkdaniel__ to knowingly make and initiate the transmission of a communication, in the form of pornographic pictures and videos, with the intention of offending others.

The offences were allegedly committed at Block C, Taman Ungku Tun Aminah here, at about 8.50am on January 25, 2020.

The charges were framed under Section 233 (1) (a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (Act 588) which provides a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment for up to one year or both, upon conviction.

The prosecution was conducted by Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) prosecuting officer Nur Nazhzilah Mohammad Hashim, while Muhammad Khair was unrepresented. — Bernama