Penang city council issues stop work order on Tanjung City Marina redevelopment project

A general view of the Tanjung City Marina. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, May 18 — The Penang Island City Council (MBPP) has issued a stop work order on the Tanjung City Marina redevelopment project after the roofing of two heritage godowns at the site were illegally torn down.

According to MBPP, works at the site to remove the roofing of Godown 7 and Godown 8 at the Tanjung City Marina site were not done with approval from the authorities.

“Godown 7 and 8 are Category Two heritage buildings and any work at the site needs prior approval from MBPP,” the city council said in a statement issued this morning.

After the removal of the roofing, MBPP issued a notice to the landowner, Penang Port Commission (PPC) on May 13.

The notice, issued under the Street, Drainage and Building Act 1974, ordered the landowner to immediate stop work and to obtain approvals before commencement of further work.

It is understood that the Tanjung City Marina redevelopment project by PPC was awarded to MPDT Capital Berhad.

MBPP confirmed that the project contractor had given a briefing on the project during a MBPP technical review panel in November 2021.

In the proposed redevelopment project, the plans were to restore and upgrade the existing Tanjung City Marina double storey building, the Church Pier dock and two units of restaurants.

There were also proposals to restore and convert the usage of the three godowns, numbers 5, 7 and 8, and to upgrade the pedestrian walkway along the site.

“They had submitted an application on May 10 but the application is still under consideration,” MBPP stressed.

It said the landowner has yet to receive any approval for work at the site.

“MBPP welcomes restoration works on heritage buildings or any redevelopment projects but all projects must adhere to the related guidelines including heritage guidelines and must obtain the necessary approvals before works can start,” it said.

PPC chairman Datuk Tan Teik Cheng was unavailable for comment.

A spokesman said PPC will be issuing a statement in response to this soon.