Sarawak governor urges Putrajaya to intensify monitoring mechanism within country's territorial boundary

Sarawak Governor Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud (second, left) inspecting a guard of honour at the opening of the Sarawak State Assembly sitting, May 17, 2022. ― Picture courtesy of State Information Department

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUCHING, May 17 — Sarawak Governor Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud today urged the federal government to intensify its monitoring mechanism and enforcement within the country’s territorial boundary.

He said this will ensure public safety and border security will not be threatened in the efforts to make Sarawak a developed state.

“Public safety and our borders are important to the country’s sovereignty. Therefore, I urge the federal government to work closely with the Sarawak government to strengthen the security within our borders,” he said in his royal address at the opening of the Sarawak State Assembly sitting here.

The governor said he is confident that the state leadership has been making efforts to maintain a good relationship with the federal government.

Taib thanked the federal government for its assistance and support to the state government.

He also expressed his gratitude to the federal government for amending the Federal Constitution relating to the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) which was approved by the Dewan Rakyat in December last year.

“This will further solidify Sarawak’s position in the Federation of Malaysia and it is proof that the spirit of federalism exists within the Malaysia family,” he said.

“I do hope that the federal government will continue to give attention to Sarawak’s development, especially in the fields of economy and infrastructure,” he said.

He said he is confident that socio-economic development in Sarawak can be developed on the same scale as those in Peninsular Malaysia.

“I believe that Sarawak will not be left behind in the development stream in line with the Malaysia family concept that gives priority to the state’s prosperity and wellbeing of the people,” he said.

Taib also expressed his gratitude that Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg has introduced a far-sighted initiative to upgrade the state’s economy.

He said he is happy that Sarawak is on the front line in the development of the hydrogen economy in the Southeast Asia (SEA) region.

He said the hydrogen economy will be a major contributor to the state’s economic prosperity when the state reduces its reliance on traditional industry.

“We will create a new source of income to reduce the reliance on natural resources and fossil fuel which is now gradually decreasing,” he said.

Taib said he is happy that Sarawak is working with the private sector and foreign governments on the potential benefits of the carbon market.