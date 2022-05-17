Flash floods strike several areas in three states following continuous heavy rain

KUALA LUMPUR, May 17 ― Continuous heavy rain since the afternoon has triggered flash floods in several locations in three states; however, only one relief centre (PPS) was opened last night.

The locations are Kuala Kubu Baru in Selangor; Nilai, Seremban and Kuala Pilah in Negri Sembilan and Baling in Kedah.

In Selangor, state Fire and Rescue Department director Norazam Khamis said they received a report of flash floods at about 6pm, involving Kampung Jawa, Kampung Pasir and Kerling Estate, Sungai Dua Kerling in Kuala Kubu Baru.

He said the water level in the affected areas was about 1.8 metres and no PPS had been opened so far.

In Negri Sembilan, Nilai Fire and Rescue Station chief Bakarya Mohd Salleh said about 10 houses in Kampung Sungai Mahang were affected by flash floods.

Meanwhile, five individuals faced an anxious moment after the Toyota Avanza they were travelling in was swept away by the floods in Kampung Dingkir Inas, Kuala Pilah at about 5.30pm.

Senior operations officer II from the Kuala Pilah Fire and Rescue Station Abdul Halim Mohd Yusof said firefighters assisted by members of the public managed to rescue two women, two children and a baby who were trapped in the vehicle.

A check by Bernama around the Batu 6 Jalan Jelebu area in the Seremban district found that several areas were inundated but no PPS had been opened so far.

In Kedah, one PPS was opened in Baling tonight, namely at Sekolah Kebangsaan Tawar, to accommodate residents from 22 houses.

Without stating the number of victims involved, Kedah Civil Defence Force Disaster Management and Operations Division chief Capt (PA) Saifuddin Abdullah said the PPS was opened at 8.10pm and the victims involved were from Kampung Padang Setol, Mukim Tawar.

“We received information from the penghulu of Mukim Tawar about the flood in the village at about 8pm. Until now, the number of victims and families involved are still being calculated,” he said in a statement. ― Bernama