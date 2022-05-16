JB eatery linked to food poisoning case ordered closed due to cleanliness issues

JOHOR BARU, May 16 — The Johor health authorities said it has taken action by closing a restaurant in the city here yesterday, following a viral post on social media linking the premise to a recent food poisoning incident.

Johor Health and Unity Committee chairman Ling Tian Soon said an investigation on the premise was carried out shortly after the State Health Department took note of the food poisoning issue that stemmed from a victim allegedly eating tainted bread.

“The investigation found that the level of cleanliness of the premise was unsatisfactory and the state health officials ordered the premise to be closed.

“The owners were issued three notices under Section 32B of the Food Act 1983 for offenses that violate the Food Hygiene Regulations 2009,” said Ling in a statement issued here today.

Ling assured the public that the Johor Baru district health office is actively tracking food poisoning cases related to the incident from both private and government health facilities.

He said the public are also advised to take preventative measures to reduce the risk of food poisoning.

“The preventive measures the public can take are by selecting an eatery where the level of cleanliness is satisfactory. At the same time, practice the ‘look, smell and taste” before eating the meal to avoid food poisoning,” he said.

Ling, who is also the Yong Peng assemblyman, advised those with food poisoning symptoms such as stomach pain, vomiting and diarrhea to seek immediate medical treatment.

Johor’s last reported case of serious food poisoning occurred in January where nine people, including four children, were hospitalised after consuming food at a temporary flood relief centre at SK Pengkalan Besar in Tangkak.

The cause of the food poisoning was suspected to be from the food being exposed for too long from a facility with poor hygiene.

Food poisoning is a public health problem in Malaysia and is listed as among the top five communicable diseases in the country.





