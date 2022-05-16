HR minister: HRD Corp to form strategic partnership with Johns Hopkins University for skills training programmes

Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M Saravanan said the agreement on the strategic partnership was proposed when he visited Johns Hopkins University while in Washington, USA. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, May 16 — HRD Corp, an agency under the Ministry of Human Resources, will enter into a strategic partnership with Johns Hopkins University which involves skills training programmes to ensure Malaysian workers are prepared for the digital future.

Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M Saravanan said the agreement on the strategic partnership was proposed when he visited Johns Hopkins University while in Washington, USA.

He said the collaboration included the provision of skills training programmes, especially in high and latest technology fields such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), 5G technology, Cybersecurity, Blockchain technology and several other programmes.

“I understand Johns Hopkins University was the first research university established in the US.

“I believe HRD Corp can leverage the expertise possessed by Johns Hopkins University in high-tech courses, especially for the purpose of developing the skills of professionals,” he said in a statement today.

Saravanan said HRD Corp and Johns Hopkins University will also work together to develop short-term training programmes to strengthen the marketability of the Malaysian workforce which will support the government's efforts in ensuring employment opportunities for all Malaysians.

“In line with HRD Corp’s intention to obtain approval through short-term training, it will work to ensure that the training offered by registered training providers is also recognised by Johns Hopkins University.

“Additionally, I have recommended HRD Corp to use the joint venture opportunity with Johns Hopkins University to expand the acceptance of HRD Corp’s micro-credential initiative internationally, given that HRD Corp has introduced a micro-credential framework recently,” he said.

In the meantime, Saravanan said he had instructed HRD Corp to work with the National Institute of Public Administration (Intan) to ensure senior government officials could undergo training programmes in the field of AI.

“This programme will provide exposure as well as equip government officials with the understanding and skills needed in strengthening the leadership,” he said. — Bernama