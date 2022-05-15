Under fire, Zahid says Umno constitution amendment to stabilise party, not save himself

Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi attends the Umno extraordinary general meeting (EGM)at the World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur May 15, 2022. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, May 15 — Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi insisted today that his party’s proposed constitutional amendment is meant to stabilise it and prepare the current leadership line-up for the next general election.

He also denied that it is part of a purported plan to save himself from being ousted as Umno president should an internal election is called, as alleged by some of his critics.

“No way this is true. It is foolish if there are some of us, especially those in the highest leadership have narrow-mindedness like this,” he said in his speech at the Umno extraordinary general meeting (EGM) today.

Zahid instead said the decision was made by the majority of Umno divisions who want the same team they have now to be ready for the 15th general election and was even brought to the Ummo general assembly two months ago.

“This amendment is the manifestation of the grassroots voices. I believe that our brothers and sisters want to see our party strong and united,” he said

Gua Musang MP Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah was among those who warned that the proposed constitutional amendment to allow the party polls to take place after the next polls should not be made only to maintain the position of one or two specific leaders.

He however stressed that any decision made should be made in the interest of Malaysians, especially the Malays in the country.

Umno’s amendment today will be on Articles 8.5 and 30 of its constitution which allows EGM to amend any constitution if it has the support of two-thirds of the delegations.

Today, 2,586 delegates have gathered at the party headquarters at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur to discuss the matter.