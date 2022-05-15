SoPs for pubs and nightclubs issued by Putrajaya not applicable here, Sarawak says

Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian said the state Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) will decide on the SoPs to be used in pubs and nightclubs in the state . — Unsplash pic

KUCHING, May 15 — The standard operating procedures (SoPs) for pubs and nightclubs during the transition to endemicity issued by the federal Ministry of Local Government and Housing is not applicable to Sarawak, Deputy Premier Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian clarified today.

He said the state Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) will decide on the SoPs to be used in pubs and nightclubs in the state after it has its meeting.

“Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah has just come from overseas and we will meet and look at the policies suitable for Sarawak.,” he said, referring to the deputy premier and SDMC chairman.

“I am waiting for him to call for a meeting for all of us to meet,” Dr Sim, who is also the state minister of public health, local government and housing, said when asked to clarify on the SoPs which has caused unhappiness among the pub and nightclub operators in Sarawak.

“SDMC has always been setting up its rules and policies and not everything that comes from Peninsular Malaysia is suitable for us,” he told reporters after officiating the Wesak Day celebration at the Buddhist Temple at Tabuan Jaya here.

“We must look at an appropriate time, I mean very soon because of the timeline and Uggah has just come back and there will be a formal announcement,” he said.

According to the SoPs issued by the federal Ministry of Local Government and Housing, effective yesterday, pubs and nightclubs must ensure that their patrons must wear masks inside the premises except when eating and drinking.

It also said all patrons must undergo RTK self-test 24 hours before patronising such premises or that the operators conduct the test for the customers before entering.

It said the pub and nightclub operators should not allow individuals to enter their premises without the RTK test.

It said only those with negative results will be allowed to enter.