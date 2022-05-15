Bersatu’s Wan Fayhsal says eyeing traditional Umno seat Bagan Serai in GE15

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia Youth chief Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, May 15 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia Youth chief Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal could attempt to wrest the Bagan Serai Parliamentary seat from Umno in the upcoming general election, Sinar Harian reported yesterday.

The senator told the Malay-language newspaper that the party has campaigned in that area over the last two years. Bagan Serai is the hometown of Wan Ahmad’s parents.

“Bagan Serai is the home to my parents and from my preference and focus, the seat is on my list if I am allowed to be a candidate to serve,” he was quoted as saying.

“As the chief of Bersatu Youth, I have the right to contest anywhere in Malaysia, all federal seats if the party lets me,” the senator added.

The swing federal constituency in Perak is now helmed by Deputy Health Minister Datuk Dr Noor Ghazali Azmi.

Bagan Serai, once deemed an Umno stronghold, has been won by several different parties in the past.

Wan Ahmad said seat negotiations are still ongoing between Bersatu and Perikatan Nasional allies, including PAS, which may be eyeing the seat.

The Bersatu leader admitted that there had been pressure for his party to make way for PAS to stand against Umno in Bagan Serai.

“I must admit PAS has its strength in the constituency as it has a solid voting bloc at every general election,” he was quoted as saying.

“But Bersatu too has its unique strength that PAS as a fellow component ally can galvanise by putting forward young and educated candidates,” he added.