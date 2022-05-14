Young RMAF personnel told to avoid unhealthy, illegal activities

Presentation by members of the RMAF Young Soldiers Training Graduation Parade Series 64/2021 officiated by RMAF Commander, Gen Datuk Seri Mohd Asghar Khan Goriman Khan at the Air Force Academy, Ipoh, May 14, 2022. — Bernama pic

IPOH, May 14 — Young Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) personnel are reminded to avoid getting involved in any unhealthy and illegal activities that would tarnish the reputation of the force.

Air Force chief Gen Datuk Seri Mohd Asghar Khan Goriman Khan said the RMAF management will never compromise with any member who is found to be doing anything that is against the service and civil law.

He said this in his speech at the passing-out parade of young RMAF personnel series 64/2021 here today.

At the ceremony, a total of 365 young personnel successfully completed 24 weeks of basic military training.

Mohd Asghar Khan also said that young personnel should always strive to improve their knowledge and expertise so that the RMAF continues to be respected by other countries.

“All the experience gained here is very valuable. The basic training that you have gone through is only a starting point in overcoming future challenges,” he said. — Bernama