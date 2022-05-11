Rethink ‘big tent’ strategy as PKR lost the most in GE14, Youth chief candidate tells party

PKR Youth chief Fahmi Zainol speaks to members of the press at the north-east district police station in George Town April 9, 2019. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, May 11 — PKR Youth chief candidate Fahmi Zainol today urged his party to re-evaluate its so-called “big tent” strategy to ally with other parties in order to defeat Barisan Nasional (BN) in the next general election.

Fahmi said PKR suffered the biggest loss from a similar strategy used during the 14th general election, which he said hampered its ability to implement reforms as desired by voters and its supporters.

“With such a large membership compared to other component parties, Keadilan has undeniably contributed significant machinery to win with Pakatan Harapan, along with friends of Amanah and DAP as well as other parties.

“We cannot allow the resources of Keadilan to be wasted again. I prefer to strengthen 'our tent' which is the component party in Pakatan Harapan itself,” he told a press conference today, using the PKR’s official name.

Fahmi, who is facing Adam Adli Abdul Halim for the post in the internal election, added that the discussion of this issue will end up distancing itself from voters.

He said the voters are currently fed up with political games, which led to PH losing several state elections while some of its supporters have shifted their support to Perikatan Nasional instead.

“If today we mortgage the 'principles' of the party, then we no longer have the best offer to the people,” he said.

Yesterday, during a debate between the two wing chief candidates, the “big tent” strategy was a point of contention between the pair.

PH parties have so far kept their options open on whether to ally themselves with other Opposition parties such as Pejuang and Warisan, or even ally-turned-rival Bersatu, in order to prevent the return of BN.