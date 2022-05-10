PM Ismail Sabri arrives in London

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob arrived at the Luton Airport 2am this morning. — Picture via Facebook/ Bernama

LONDON, May 10 — Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob arrived here early Tuesday morning to attend several events in the city.

The Prime Minister was met on arrival at the Luton Airport at 2am local time (9am Malaysian time) by Malaysian High Commissioner Zakri Jaafar.

Deputy Malaysian High Commissioner Zahid Rastam, as well as heads of London-based Malaysian departments and agencies, welcomed Ismail Sabri at the hotel.

Ismail Sabri, who is on his way to Washington DC to lead the Malaysian delegation to the Asean-United States Special Summit, is scheduled to visit the “Tenun Pahang: Weaving Hope” Exhibition which is being held in conjunction with the London Craft Week at the Malaysian High Commission building in Belgrave Square here later.

He is also scheduled to have an audience with the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah who will grace the exhibition, which is the first in its series in London.

The exhibition of the Tenun Pahang Diraja (Royal Pahang Weave) collection, which kicked off yesterday until Sunday (May 15), showcased among others, textile pieces made by prison inmates and the prison weaving programme, as well as a display of traditional floor-loom with a weaver at task, archival fabrics from the Pahang Museum and a selection of Tunku Azizah’s own garments and private tenun collection.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to attend Hari Raya Aidilfitri Keluarga Malaysia event with Malaysians living in the United Kingdom before leaving for Washington DC at 5 pm local time today (midnight Malaysian time). — Bernama