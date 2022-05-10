Baby boy dies after found unconscious at babysitter’s house in Kajang

Kajang district police chief ACP Mohd Zaid Hassan said the baby was then taken by his mother to Serdang Hospital for treatment. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 10 — An 11-month old baby boy died after being found unconscious at his babysitter’s house in Kajang yesterday.

Kajang district police chief ACP Mohd Zaid Hassan said the baby was then taken by his mother to Serdang Hospital for treatment.

He said the results of the post-mortem conducted today were pending laboratory analysis.

“We have recorded statements from the babysitter and so far, the investigation is ongoing to find out the real cause of the child’s death,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Zaid said no arrests had been made so far and the case was being investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001.

Those with information on the case can contact the nearest police station or investigating officer Insp Mohd Raziman Rasid at 019-4565502. — Bernama