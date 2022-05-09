Ipoh City Council probing incident of child riding electric toy car falling into river, says mayor

Ipoh mayor Datuk Rumaizi Baharin said the investigation was initiated upon receiving information on the victim, who was rescued by the parents’ quick action, with the help of members of the public. — Bernama pic

IPOH, May 9 — The Ipoh City Council (MBI) is investigating an incident involving a child falling into the Kinta River while riding an electric toy car at the Amusement Park, Kinta Riverwalk, here last night.

Ipoh mayor Datuk Rumaizi Baharin said the investigation was initiated upon receiving information on the victim, who was rescued by the parents’ quick action, with the help of members of the public.

“Following the incident, MBI has issued an order to close the operation of the children’s electric toy car ride beginning today,” he told Bernama when contacted.

He added that MBI had previously appointed a company to carry out children’s play activities at Kinta Riverwalk from January 1 this year, and had set safety guidelines to operate.

Yesterday, a 29-second video went viral on social media, showing the toy car falling into the river, and the child being rescued by the parents and the public before being swept away by the river current.

An ambulance was also spotted at the scene to provide treatment to the victim. The gender and age of the child was unavailable at the time of filing this report. — Bernama