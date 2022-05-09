Federal Court to hear Najib’s final appeal against SRC conviction in August

Datuk Seri Najib Razak arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court April 7, 2022. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 9 — The Federal Court will be hearing in August former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s final appeal against his conviction and jail sentence and RM210 million fine over the misappropriation of RM42 million in the SRC International Sdn Bhd case.

The hearing dates stretching over 10 days are from August 15 to August 19, and from August 22 to August 26.

This is based on an April 29 letter sent by the Federal Court to both the prosecution and Najib’s lawyers, to notify them of the hearing dates.

MORE TO COME