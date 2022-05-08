Gabungan Parti Sarawak well prepared for GE15, says PBB Youth chief

Gerald hits the gong to launch the PBB Telang Usan triennial delegates meeting in Miri today. — Borneo Post pic

MIRI, May 8 — The Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) is well prepared prepared to face the 15th General Election (GE15), said Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Youth chief Datuk Gerald Rentap Jabu.

He said the party has been preparing for the upcoming general election over the past two years.

“In terms of readiness, since the last two years even before the state election, we have been preparing ourselves to face the general election and I think we should be more than ready by now.

“Now is the time for GPS to shine and we will ensure victory for GPS candidates, including in the Baram parliamentary constituency,” he told reporters after officiating at the triennial delegates meeting for PBB Telang Usan at a hotel here yesterday.

“From several PBB general meetings, I can feel that our election machinery still has the fighting spirit and they hope the election could be carried on as soon as possible as they have been preparing for it for too long.

“But first we must settle issues whereby a lot of them have to do with our state election manifesto, although most of them have been achieved.

“With that, I think Sarawakians are more mature now and we in GPS are committed to give our best services to the rakyat,” he added.

Gerald, who is also the Deputy Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development I, congratulated and expressed his gratitude to PBB members who have helped to secure victory to Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau and GPS in the constituency.

When asked on Gerak PBB 1828, a new wing to be established specifically for members aged 18 to 28, Gerald said a number of engagement sessions have been held in several zones throughout Sarawak.

“The response from our youths is very positive.

“However, we still need to refine our constitution and rules for them because as I said these people, the younger generation today are different types of characters and most of them have very high perception in which we need to manage.

“We hope by the end of this month, we can present a recommendation on how to form the Gerak 1828 in which it will go through our TGM (triennial general meeting) later on and after we endorse it then we can establish it,” he said.

Earlier, Gerald in his officiating speech called on the party members to remain strong by working together.

“Everybody has a role to play as a team and no one can do the work alone.

“Although it is easier to break the party than uniting everyone, we must see the bigger agenda for the sake of our future generation,” he said.

“My advice to all of you is to always give your best service with sincerity and honesty while you are there because you could not do all this when you retire later,” he said.

Some 200 PBB Telang Usan members attended the officiating ceremony including Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau, organising chairman cum political secretary to the Premier of Sarawak Charles Balan Seling, PBB Telang Usan Women chief Cr Margaret Nawan and PBB Telang Usan Youth chief Cr Dominic Nyurang Ajang. — Borneo Post