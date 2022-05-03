Sabah minister: Covid-19 cases in state set to rise after Aidilfitri, Kaamatan Festival

A health worker conducts a Covid-19 swab test at Dewan Seri Siantan in Selayang May 19, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KOTA KINABALU, May 3 — New Covid-19 cases in Sabah are expected to increase after the Hari Raya Aidilfitri and Kaamatan Festival celebrations based on information from the Ministry of Health (MoH), said state Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun.

The Sabah Covid-19 spokesperson, however, said the increase in Covid-19 cases could be reduced if the public adopted a responsible attitude during the two festivals.

“Comply with all MoH recommendations like the use of face masks, although it is no longer mandatory outdoors. Research data in recent months shows that the majority of new cases in Sabah are due to sporadic infections.

“For this reason, we strongly recommend the use of face masks when in crowded places for celebration and the festival,” he said in a statement tonight.

He said the Covid-19 situation in Sabah today remained under control with only 12 new infections, down two cases from yesterday’s figure.

“No new infections have been reported in 22 of the 27 districts in Sabah in the last 24 hours,” he said. — Bernama