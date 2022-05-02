Aidilfitri: Slow-moving traffic on North-South Expressway tonight

Traffic flow on several highways and main roads heading north and south was slow-moving tonight as many people returned to their hometowns in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

KUALA LUMPUR, May 2 — Traffic flow on several highways and main roads heading north and south was slow-moving tonight as many people returned to their hometowns in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri today.

Checks on the Malaysian Highway Authority’s (LLM) Twitter account as of 10pm today found slow-moving traffic on the Simpang Pulai to Ipoh South.

In addition, traffic flow was also slow from Sedenak to Kulai with travel delays expected.

Meanwhile, LLM said there that there was an accident involving a car at Kilometre 20, west from Batu Kawan to Batu Maung at 9.47pm today.

The public can get the latest traffic information via the Plusline toll-free line at 1800-88-0000 and the Twitter page at www.twitter.com/plustrafik or the LLM line at 1-800-88-7752 as well as the Twitter page at www.twitter.com/LLMinfotrafik. — Bernama