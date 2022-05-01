Taxi driver dies after being thrown out of vehicle in Klia2 crash

PUTRAJAYA, May 1 — A taxi driver was killed after being thrown out about 10 metres from the vehicle he was driving at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (Klia) 2 exit early this morning.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Norazam Khamis said the state Fire and Rescue Department's operations centre received a call at 6.14am this morning from the public about an accident at the Klia2 exit involving two vehicles.

He said the machinery was immediately mobilised and arrived at the scene at 6.24am before the rescue operations ended at 6.50am.

“An accident involving two vehicles caused the 38-year-old taxi driver to be flung out of his vehicle as his vehicle skidded off the road. He was confirmed dead at the scene by the Health Ministry (MoH) medical officer.

“Another victim escaped uninjured,” he said in a statement here today. — Bernama