Aidilfitri: Kelantan govt switches occasional holiday to May 4

Kelantan Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob said the decision to change the holiday was made after the Aidilfitri announcement. — Bernama pic

KOTA BHARU, May 1 — The Kelantan government has agreed to switch its public holiday (occasional holiday) for the state from its original date of May 5 (Thursday) to May 4 (Wednesday).

Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob said the decision was made following the announcement by the Keeper of the Ruler’s Seal that Muslims in Malaysia would celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri tomorrow.

The media previously reported that the Kelantan government had declared May 5 as a public holiday (occasional holiday) for the state. — Bernama