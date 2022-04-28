HR minister: Select committee established to expedite foreign worker approval process

Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M Saravanan said the ministry would be contacting the employers to reschedule their interview dates to expedite their application process. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, April 28 — A select committee has been set up to expedite the foreign worker quota approval process said Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M Saravanan.

He said the ministry would be contacting the employers to reschedule their interview dates to expedite their application process.

“The employer interview process will be conducted in Putrajaya and the employers are required to be present to sign the pledge of compliance with the labour laws as set by the government,” he said in a statement today.

The Cabinet meeting last December 10 had agreed on the recruitment of foreign workers in sectors which they are permitted to work in.

Saravanan said application for employers to hire foreign workers in all employment sectors was opened on February 15, but some applications could not be processed either because the ratio compliance requirement imposed were not met, did not comply with the labour laws or the applications were incomplete.

He said the applications would not be processed manually and the foreign worker quota application could only be accessed through https://fwcms.com.my. — Bernama