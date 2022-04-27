Johor announces Aidilfitri’s eve on May 2 as state holiday

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said the decision was made after the state executive council had earlier today agreed to declare next Monday as a special holiday and it will apply to all departments, statutory bodies and state local authorities. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, April 27 — The Johor government today announced May 2 a public holiday, in conjunction with the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration which is expected to fall on May 3.

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said the decision was made after the state executive council had earlier today agreed to declare next Monday as a special holiday and it will apply to all departments, statutory bodies and state local authorities.

“The announcement also applies to all government-linked companies and private companies in the state.

“May we all benefit from the festive holidays to celebrate Eid with family, relatives and friends.

“Plan your trip well so that it is always smooth and safe to one’s respective destination,” said Onn Hafiz in a statement issued here.

Onn Hafiz, who is also the Machap assemblyman, said the decision took into account several things that facilitated the plan, namely celebrating this coming Hari Raya Aidilfitri after two years of not being able to celebrate it due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It is also to reduce traffic congestion and the risk of road accidents on Monday before the festival for those who are working and in a hurry to go home to celebrate the festival.

“Apart from increasing the motivation and welfare of employees by giving leave earlier, it also provides facilities for parents to manage their children who are not in school and are still young because most care centres will be closed on that date,” he said.

Hari Raya Aidilfitri is expected to be celebrated on Tuesday, May 3, which is also a public holiday, followed by the second day of Syawal on May 4, while the Sunday before on May 1 is Labour Day.

However, since weekends in Johor are on Fridays and Saturdays, no replacement holiday would be given for Monday, May 2.