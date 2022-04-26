Cops dispose of firecrackers worth RM4.1m, says Sentul district police chief

Sentul district police chief, ACP Beh Eng Lai, said all firecrackers and fireworks seized on March 24 were believed to be for the upcoming Aidilfitri celebration. — Picture from Twitter/Bernama

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — Police have disposed of 1,059 boxes and 35 gunny sacks of firecrackers and fireworks of various types, estimated to be worth RM4.1 million, seized in a raid at two premises in Taman Kepong, here.

Sentul district police chief, ACP Beh Eng Lai, said all firecrackers and fireworks seized on March 24 were believed to be for the upcoming Aidilfitri celebration.

“We have obtained permission from the Kuala Lumpur Magistrates’ Court 2 to dispose of the seized items after an application was filed on April 18.

“After the case appeal period of 14 days from the date the accused was sentenced (March 29, 2022), the disposal application approved on April 18,” he told a press conference at the Sentul district police headquarters here, today.

Meanwhile, in Jerteh, a man suspected of carrying contraband firecrackers worth RM30,000 was arrested by police during an attempt to flee this morning.

Besut district police chief, Supt Abdul Rozak Muhammad, said that the 29-year-old man, who was driving the Toyota Hiace van, was chased by six police mobile patrol vehicles (MPVs) for 70 kilometres from Pasir Mas, Kelantan, and he was finally detained near the Sekolah Kebangsaan Alor Keladi in Hulu Besut, here at 11.15am.

“However, another male suspect who was with him managed to escape, and an inspection of the vehicle found seven types of firecrackers, believed to be smuggled in from a neighbouring country.

“Policemen from the Pasir Mas police headquarters (IPD), who were on crime prevention patrol, saw a white van in a suspicious condition at 9 am this morning.

“However, when ordered to stop, the suspect sped off towards Tanah Merah through Machang and Pasir Putih, Kelantan, before entering the Besut district,” he said at a press conference at the Besut IPD, here today.

He said the van, driven by the suspect, from Pasir Mas, Kelantan, also crashed into a public vehicle in Jerteh town while trying to flee.

He added that the entire seizure including the van was estimated to be worth RM120,000, and the case was investigated under Section 8 of the Explosives Act 1957 and Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing public servants from discharging their duties.

The man will be brought to the Besut Magistrates’ Court to be remanded tomorrow, he said. — Bernama