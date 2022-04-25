Tabung Haji: Haj pilgrims must reply to offer letter within seven days

TH Haj executive director Datuk Seri Syed Saleh Syed Abdul Rahman said due to time constraints, TH is appealing to the cooperation of prospective Haj pilgrims to reply affirmative to the offer or otherwise. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) has reminded 14,306 prospective Haj pilgrims to quickly respond to the Haj offer letter within seven days from the date the offer letter was issued.

TH Haj executive director Datuk Seri Syed Saleh Syed Abdul Rahman said due to time constraints, TH is appealing to the cooperation of prospective Haj pilgrims to reply affirmative to the offer or otherwise.

He said TH had begun sending the offer letters beginning today.

“The prospective pilgrims can visit www.thijari.com.my and upload the ThiJARI application to check and answer the Haj offers that have been issued,” he said in a statement today.

Syed Saleh also said the would-be pilgrims are also required to pass a medical examination to obtain a Haj visa as stipulated by the Saudi Arabian government.

“The prospective Haj pilgrim must also get a medical treatment record book at any of the TH branch offices to enable them to undergo health check-ups and get an injection for meningococcal quadrivalent vaccine ACYW-135 which can be done at any of the government hospitals or clinics recognised by the Health Ministry (MOH).

“They must also complete their Covid-19 vaccine booster dose,” he said while encouraging prospective pilgrims to take the optional immunisation shots, namely influenza and pneumococcal, as recommended by MOH.

He also said after the health checks, prospective Haj pilgrims will be required to send their reply to the offer letter, medical record book and international passport to any of the TH branch offices nearby.

For further information, potential pilgrims can visit www.tabunghaji.gov.my or call the Tabung Haji Contact Centre (THCC) at 03-62071919. — Bernama