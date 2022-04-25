Op Hari Raya: Leave for JPJ enforcement officers, personnel frozen

RTD senior director of enforcement Datuk Lokman Jamaan speaks to the media at the Sani Express Bus Depot in Klang Sentral, April 25, 2022. — Bernama pic

KLANG, April 25 — Leave for 2,200 officers and personnel from the Road Transport Department’s (RTD) enforcement division nationwide will be frozen during the implementation of Op Hari Raya Aidilfitri (Op HRA) 2022.

RTD senior director of enforcement Datuk Lokman Jamaan said of the total, 300 personnel and officers were working in Selangor.

He added that the special operation from April 29 to May 8 would focus on enforcement and advocacy to reduce the rate of road accidents during the Aidilfitri celebration.

He also said all enforcement staff would be tasked to carry out comprehensive monitoring in all areas identified as hotspots for accidents and congestion, and conduct bus inspections at depots, highways and main roads.

“Apart from that, Op HRA also focuses on special operations for motorcycles, random disguises as bus passengers and compliance with the use of temporary licences,” he told reporters after conducting a bus inspection at the Sani Express Bus Depot in Klang Sentral here today.

Lokman said RTD has inspected 50 per cent of the 77 bus depots nationwide and so far, all buses were found to be in good condition to operate.

“We carry out inspections on brakes, engine, ventilation and wiring to see whether they are working properly or not. So far, no enforcement action has been taken,” he said.

He also said that RTD expects over 14 million vehicles would hit the road during the festive season, with two million of them to be on the highway at any one time. — Bernama