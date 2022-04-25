Muda still in talks with other parties on potential collaboration, says vice-president

Muda vice-chairman Dr Teo Lee Ken speaks to members of the media at the Penang Digital Library in George Town April 25 2022. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, April 25 — The Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) is still considering all options and in discussions with various parties with regards to collaborations, said party vice-president Teo Lee Ken.

He said the final decision on whether to join forces with any other party lies with party president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman.

“As a starting point, Muda has always supported a united opposition between Pakatan Harapan and other parties.

“We will consider all options and opportunities but so far, we do not have a decision yet and have not finalized it,” he said.

Teo said there are comments by other party leaders that Muda should join forces with them but these are only the respective party’s views.

Meanwhile, Teo said Penang is a forefront state for Muda besides Wilayah Persekutuan, Selangor, Johor and Sabah.

He said Muda now has over 3,000 members in Penang.

“Our Penang members are active not only on the island but also on the mainland, such as Bukit Mertajam, Nibong Tebal, Kepala Batas and Permatang Pauh,” he said.

According to Penang Muda chairman Jazz Tan, Muda has been well received in Penang.

“We have over 100 active committees in Penang that are ready to serve the people,” she said.

Muda Penang today signed a Memorandum of Understanding with ACTNow Sdn Bhd here to launch the ACTNow app in Penang.

The ACTNow app, which is already collaborating with 155 local councils in the country, is free for the public to download.

It is an app for the public to report on any local issues which will directly be forwarded to the relevant local councils.