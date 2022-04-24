Anwar: MACC shouldn’t meddle in judiciary by probing judge who found Najib guilty in SRC trial

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim speaks during a press conference at the party’s headquarters in Petaling Jaya October 29, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called out the Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) for investigating Court of Appeal Judge Datuk Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali over an unexplained RM1 million found in the latter’s bank account.

The Port Dickson MP said that the judiciary has its own body that is capable of being the check and balance for judges.

“However, I would like to emphasise that the judiciary itself has a body that oversees and controls the integrity of judges and this is set to ensure that there is a clear division of powers in the existing system.

“Therefore, the MACC’s intervention violates this principle,” the PKR president said in a statement here.

He further said that the judiciary system is currently on the right track after decades of confusion and stagnation without any serious government effort to rectify it.

He added that such announcements might be considered as pressure or political interference.

Yesterday, it was reported that Mohd Nazlan, who was the judge who delivered the guilty verdict in former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s SRC trial at the High Court in July 2020, was under investigation by the MACC over the contents of his bank account.

Nazlan was elevated to the position of Court of Appeal judge in February 2022.

Following the High Court’s July 2020 decision, which found Najib guilty over the misappropriation of SRC funds totalling RM42 million, the Court of Appeal’s three-judge panel on December 8, 2021 also unanimously upheld Najib’s conviction, fine and jail sentencing.

Two days ago, Nazlan lodged a police report over false allegations made against him in a blog post.

The April 20 article by blogger Raja Petra Kamarudin on the blog Malaysia Today carried the title “Judge Mohd Nazlan being investigated for unexplained RM1 million in his bank account”.

The judiciary via the Office of the Chief Registrar of the Federal Court said Nazlan deemed the article as malicious in intent and filled with baseless claims.