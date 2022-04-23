Former MB Ahmad Faizal says willing to cooperate in MACC probe into Perak airport land sale

Former Perak mentri besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said he has nothing to hide and wants MACC to investigate the matter thoroughly to establish the truth regarding the sale of the land to a private company. — Bernama pic

IPOH, April 23 — Former Perak mentri besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu is willing to give his full cooperation in the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) probe into the sale of a piece of land originally meant for a proposed international airport in Seri Iskandar.

Ahmad Faizal, who is Youth and Sports Minister, said he has nothing to hide and wants MACC to investigate the matter thoroughly to establish the truth regarding the sale of the land to a private company.

“I do not want to comment on this case. I heard MACC is investigating, and I urge it to probe the matter thoroughly and show the public the wisdom of our leaders in making decisions,” he told a press conference after attending the “Programme Kembara Sahur Peja Bersama Fun Ride Riders” here today.

On April 18, Perak MACC director Datuk Mohd Fauzi Mohamad said 10 more individuals including a former state executive councillor had been called up by MACC to assist in the investigation.

Media reports had quoted Perak Amanah chairman and former state executive councillor Datuk Asmuni Awi as saying the land sale was done without the knowledge of the state government during the time of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration.

However, Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad claimed that the land was sold to a private company for mixed development projects during the time of the PH government. — Bernama